Health officials confirm first positive case of coronavirus in Oklahoma

Officials have confirmed that a Tulsa County man has tested positive for COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt along with state health officials announced Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus during a news conference Friday (March 6), according to our content partners at News on 6.

Stitt and health officials said that a man in his 50's from Tulsa who recently traveled to Italy, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Stitt said he and state health officials feel prepared moving forward.

The Tulsa Health Department Executive director, Bruce Dart, said the man was not exhibiting any symptoms when he returned from Italy to Tulsa International Airport on February 23. He said the man is currently in stable condition and quarantined at home with his family.

"Our public health system is working. We have effectively identified our first positive case as a Tulsa County resident, a male in his '50s who recently traveled to Italy," Stitt said. "At this time there is no evidence of community spread and the risk to the general public is low."

State health officials said one other individual is still under investigation.

Health officials advise people to stay home if they believe they have symptoms of coronavirus but assure that the virus is currently not a big risk to the general public.

No other information about the man has been released at this time.