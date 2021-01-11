Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people are still hospitalized on Saturday.

Houston officials say they will ask tough questions in their investigation of a crowd surge at a music festival that killed eight people.

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people are still hospitalized on Saturday. Mayor Sylvester Turner says it's too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong.

Witnesses say the crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The movement squeezed fans so tightly together that some could not breathe or move their arms.