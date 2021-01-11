x
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people are still hospitalized on Saturday.
Credit: AP
People walk past a sign announcing Astroworld is canceled outside NRG in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston officials say they will ask tough questions in their investigation of a crowd surge at a music festival that killed eight people. 

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people are still hospitalized on Saturday. Mayor Sylvester Turner says it's too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong. 

Witnesses say the crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The movement squeezed fans so tightly together that some could not breathe or move their arms. 

The pandemonium unfolded at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

