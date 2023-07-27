K9 Lucy helps arrest Arkansas man for crimes against children

Nikolas Antonio Pandis of Hot Springs was arrested on July 26 for distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Attorney General’s Special Investigations Division arrested a Hot Springs on July 26 for reported 'crimes against children'.

Nikolas Antonio Pandis was charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

According to reports, electronic detection K9 Lucy, shown below, assisted in the recovery of key evidence during the investigation.

The arrest was made in conjunction with the Hot Springs Police Department and Cyber Crimes Unit.

Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement after the arrest:

“Any time we’re able to take people who are victimizing children off the street, it’s a good day for justice in Arkansas.

“Special agents within my office, with assistance from the Hot Springs Police Department, arrested Nikolas Antonio Pandis on 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

“Our electronic detection K9, Lucy, and her handler, Special Agent Amber Kalmer, participated in this bust. Lucy assisted in the recovery of key evidence in the case. This is exactly how we envisioned her helping us bring criminals to justice. I am supremely proud of my entire SID team, led by Chief Wayne Bewley.”