Neighbors wake up Mulberry family during house fire

Jaclyn Rice alerted her mom and uncle about all the smoke outside saving her neighbors from the fire.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Jaclyn Rice ran inside to alert her mom and uncle about all the smoke outside.

“Mom, I think I see smoke, and that’s not normal for all of that smoke,” said Rice.

She was camping in her backyard when the fire began three houses down the road in Mulberry. Her mom, Jennifer Sharp and uncle James Kendrick called 911 and ran down the street.

As they arrived on the scene, they say the front of the home was engulfed in flames. Sharp and Kendrick tried knocking on windows when Sharp made the decision to run around the back of the home. She was able to get inside and found the two residents asleep.

After the male occupant got out with the couple’s dogs, Sharp’s attention was to the female and getting her to safety as well.

“I’m not so much in fear for me, but I’m in fear for this lady,” said Sharp. “If she can’t see and I’m passed out, we’re both going to be toast.”

However, it was to the trio’s quick actions and Sharp’s bravery that no one – or pet – was injured in the blaze.

Rebecca Aldridge, the resident’s mother, lives next door to the home. She was also awoken by neighbors and the commotion from the fire, and is grateful for everyone’s safety.

“It’s all material things that can be replaced,” said Aldridge. “Their lives were saved and spared, and that’s what counts the most.”

The Mulberry Fire Department responded to the fire and was able to extinguish flames and any lingering hot spots. Crews left shortly before 5 a.m. and after an initial investigation, it is believed the fire began in the kitchen.

Hours after the fire, Sharp reflected on her actions and says it was just the right thing to do to help her neighbors in need.

“I wasn’t doing it for the thanks. I wasn’t doing it for the praise. I was doing it because that’s my human duty. I would hope someone would do it for my daughter if it were her house, or my son,” said Sharp.

