Hundreds of people show up to Arkansas teen's re-do birthday party

After no one showed up to his birthday party, 13-year-old Luke Smith got a special surprise re-do party from hundreds of people in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — A Centerton teen got a special surprise after no one showed up to his birthday party, a re-do party with hundreds in attendance.

13-year-old Luke Smith of Centerton has cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy. He was devasted when none of his friends could attend his party. On a sweltering sunny summer day, everyone needs a friend. Especially at your big 13th birthday party.

"Just wanted make sure that he felt loved and didn't really see that a lot of people didn't come," said Luke's mom, Audrey Bieclli.

For Luke, no one showed up.

“It doesn't even feel like I should have a 13-year-old…it's overwhelming,” Audrey said. "He's my support human."

A Facebook post about the unattended birthday party pulled on the heartstrings of hundreds in Northwest Arkansas, leading to a re-do at the Rogers Bowling Center. More than 100 people showed up to celebrate the teen.

"It's amazing to see the smiles, the laughter, seeing people's faces," said party attendee Alixis Holloway. “It is great."

The party guests filled up an entire section of the Rogers Bowling Center, bringing gifts and celebrating Luke.

"Thank you, thank you to everyone in the community,” Audrey said.

Luke got visitors from several bike clubs, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and of course, Channel 5.

“It's my first time being on the news," Luke said.

All eyes were on him as he made a strike on his birthday cake. His mom says seeing the smile on her child's face was everything, adding that it wasn't about the gifts.

"Just having people show up for him," she said.

Audrey wants to let everyone involved know that she is thankful they came out to celebrate his big day.

From everyone at 5NEWS, happy belated birthday, Luke!

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.