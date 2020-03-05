Alabama AG sues Tyson Foods over 2019 spill

Tyson Foods was sued on Wednesday (April 29) by the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on behalf of the state’s environmental and conservation resources.

Tyson Foods was sued on Wednesday (April 29) by the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on behalf of the state’s environmental and conservation resources. The civil suit was filed in Walker County, Ala., where much of the water pollution occurred after a pet food ingredients facility had two wastewater releases in mid-2019, killing an estimated 175,000 fish.

The partially treated wastewater from the Hanceville plant was accidentally released from a temporary pipe that polluted local waterways on May 26 and June 6, 2019.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources traced the release of more than 220,000 gallons back to the River Valley pet ingredients plant, acquired by Tyson Foods in August of 2018. The agency cited a failure of the above ground pipe used to pump partially treated wastewater from one holding pond to another at the Tyson Foods processing plant.