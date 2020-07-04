Carlos Rolon, who was born with a congenital heart defect, underwent several heart surgeries before the age of two.

BOSTON — After four years of waiting, a 6-year-old boy in Massachusetts received a new heart.

Carlos Rolon, of Worcester, underwent a nine-hour transplant surgery at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, the Telegram & Gazette reported. Both Carlos and the donor were tested for COVID-19 prior to the surgery and both were negative.

Carlos, who was born with a congenital heart defect, underwent several heart surgeries before the age of two. His heart started failing in March 2016 and he was placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant. After his health continued to deteriorate, Carlos was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 31 to wait until a heart could be found.

Sheena Cossette, Carlos’ mother, said she can already see a difference in his appearance.

“His color is beautiful; I’ve never seen him non-gray,” said Cossette. “He looks like a whole new kid.”

Amen GLORY BE TO GOD...WE GOT THE CALL...They've found a heart for Carlos will update as things progress..as I cry tears of pure happiness I am truly grateful and at a loss for words... Posted by Sheena Cossette on Thursday, April 2, 2020

After Carlos' surgery, his mom told CNN, "He's doing great. They said he's doing amazing."

According to CNN, Carlos is still in intensive care at Boston Children's Hospital recovering after Friday's operation.

