"It's gettin' hot in herre" because Nelly will be in Fayetteville in February 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get ready to "Shake Ya Tailfeather" and stomp in your "Air Force Ones" because Nelly is set to perform at JJ's Live this upcoming February.

The three-time Grammy winner will hit the stage in Fayetteville on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Thursday, Dec. 23.