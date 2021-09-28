Downtown Springdale hosts Art Walks to showcase local creators

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Local artists, creators and shops will be showcased during a series of free Art Walks in Downtown Springdale.
Galleries, museums, makers’ spaces and boutiques in Downtown Springdale will open their doors for an evening of exhibitions and entertainment during three evenings this fall.
Guests can enjoy food, drinks and music during the Art Walks which take place inside the Downtown Outdoor Dining District.
The event will take place on Oct. 7 and Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. and on Nov. 27 from 2-8 p.m.
Art Walk details and participating creatives are below:
- Arts One Presents
- Factory Obscura Art Experience at Famous Hardware:
113 W Emma Avenue
- INTERFORM FASHION:
117 W Emma Avenue
- Level 5 Architecture:
326 Holcomb Street, Suite 101
- Milk & Sugar Bath Co.:
122 Emma Avenue
- Natural State Rock & Republic:
500 N Main Street
- Perrodin Supply Co.:
126 N. Shiloh Street
- R McClintock Fine Woodworking Shoppe:
105 Spring Street
- Shelby Lynn’s Cake Shoppe:
118 W Emma Avenue
- Shiloh Museum of Ozark History:
118 West Johnson Avenue
- Spring Street Grill and Catering:
103 Spring Street
- The Apollo on Emma:
308 W Emma Avenue