Downtown Springdale hosts Art Walks to showcase local creators

Local shops, museums and galleries will open their doors for exhibitions in Downtown Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Local artists, creators and shops will be showcased during a series of free Art Walks in Downtown Springdale.

Galleries, museums, makers’ spaces and boutiques in Downtown Springdale will open their doors for an evening of exhibitions and entertainment during three evenings this fall.

Guests can enjoy food, drinks and music during the Art Walks which take place inside the Downtown Outdoor Dining District.

The event will take place on Oct. 7 and Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. and on Nov. 27 from 2-8 p.m.

Art Walk details and participating creatives are below: