Tiffany Lee joining the 5NEWS morning team as weekday co-anchor

Starting January 2, Tiffany Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and Meteorologist Zac Scott.

JOHNSON, Ark. — After covering the news where you live for more than three years, 5NEWS reporter and anchor Tiffany Lee has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most-watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Tiffany is familiar with the morning show and has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for 5NEWS This Morning during the weekdays. Tiffany is also no stranger to Arkansas; she grew up in the Natural State and was born an Arkansas Razorback fan.

"Tiffany’s enthusiasm and natural charisma is unmatched. Her ability to show empathy and compassion to everyone in our community is incredible. She is proud to be from Arkansas and tell the stories of our community," said 5NEWS News Director Morgan Schaab. "We look forward to Tiffany’s continued contributions to 5NEWS This Morning as an anchor and contributor to our digital platforms."

"I could not be more excited or honored to step in the co-anchor position on 5NEWS This Morning alongside Jo and Zac! I have wanted to be a news anchor since I watched the news with my grandma as a little girl. I am blessed to get to take on my dream job right here in my home state of Arkansas," Tiffany Lee said. "Over the last three and a half years, I have gotten to know the community and share so many wonderful stories. I love 5COUNTRY and can’t wait to grow together, laugh together, call the hogs together and wake up together every weekday morning."

With this move, all on-air members of the 5NEWS morning team are Arkansas natives. Starting January 2, Tiffany Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and Meteorologist Zac Scott.

Related Articles Tiffany Lee

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device