Mattel introduces first Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to design a new face, body and outfit for the doll.

A Barbie doll with Down syndrome is joining Mattel's lineup as the toy company aims to let more children "see themselves in Barbie."

The doll is part of Mattel's growing Barbie Fashionistas line, which the company says represents the different skin tones, body types and disabilities that children see in the world around them. Other recent additions to the line include a new Barbie doll with braces and a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel, said in a news release.

The company says it worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society to design the doll's shape, features and accessories. Changes include a new face sculpt, a shorter frame and a longer torso to accurately represent a woman with Down syndrome. It also wears pink orthotics based on real supports used by some children with Down syndrome.

"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them," Kandi Pickard, who heads the organization, said in the release. "This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

The doll's face has a rounder shape, a flatter nose and almond-shaped eyes, and its palms have a single line — characteristics often associated with Down syndrome.

Mattel said the doll's clothing, designed with the organization's guidance, also represents the Down syndrome community. The necklace's three upward chevrons represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome that cause the condition, and the dress is emblazoned with symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness.