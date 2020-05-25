x
NASA astronauts go back to the future with capsule launch

SpaceX's sleek, new Dragon crew capsule outshines NASA's old Apollo spacecraft in virtually every way.
Credit: AP
This illustration made available by SpaceX depicts the company's Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket during the uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It's back to the future as NASA astronauts launch again from the U.S. aboard a retro-style "Right Stuff' capsule. 

SpaceX's sleek, new Dragon crew capsule outshines NASA's old Apollo spacecraft in virtually every way. 

The Dragon's clean lines and minimalist interior, with touchscreens instead of scores of switches and knobs, make ven the space shuttles seem more yesteryear. 

This fresh take on a vintage look will be on full display Wednesday when SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. 

The duo promise to reveal the name they've chosen for their capsule on launch day.

Credit: AP
This April 2020 photo made available by SpaceX shows the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoing final processing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla,, in preparation for the May 27, 2020, Demo-2 launch with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. (SpaceX via AP)
Credit: AP
In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 photo made available by SpaceX, astronauts Doug Hurley, foreground, and Bob Behnken work in SpaceX's flight simulator at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., as SpaceX teams in Firing Room 4 at Kennedy Space Center and the company's Mission Control in Hawthorne, Calif., along with NASA flight controllers in Mission Control Houston, run a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. (SpaceX via AP)

