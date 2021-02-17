Your pipes froze - What to do next

With freezing temperatures not letting up until the weekend, here's what you need to know if your pipes freeze.

ARKANSAS, USA — The record low temperatures in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley left several people with frozen pipes.

As temperatures rise heading into the weekend, frozen pipes may burst, leading to severe damage to your home.

The best advice is to turn off your water or drip your faucets. If you keep the water moving, it’s harder to freeze.

When your pipes do burst, you need to call a plumber. But, keep in mind road conditions and high demand could delay a plumber from getting to your home.

If your faucet is not running or the toilet is not refilling, there's a good chance your pipe is frozen.

If you suspect a frozen pipe, turn off your water supply in case it bursts.

One thing you want to find experts say is your water main on the side of your house. That way, if your pipes burst, you can shut them off quickly before things flood.

What to do if your pipe breaks