Utility companies prepare for upcoming winter weather threat

Local electric companies say with the threat of snow and ice, they're watching the weather very closely this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Utility companies across our area are preparing for the impact of winter weather headed our way this week.

“We have a vegetation management program where we make sure that our powerlines are free and clear of anything that might be an obstruction if we do have an ice storm. We also do have a 24-hour dispatch center. We have linemen that are on call 24 hours a day,” said Harris.

In the River Valley and Eastern Oklahoma, OG&E spokesperson, Trisha Koelsch says since last February’s extreme cold temperatures they’ve upgraded their power grid with smart communication technology.

“It can identify when a circuit has gone out and it can reroute power to a different circuit if another circuit is available to provide power. So, say one neighborhood loses power but it can be rerouted, be fed from another line from another neighborhood,” said Koelsch.

SWEPCO has customers in parts of the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. Corporate communications manager, Peter Main says they’ve also taken additional steps to get prepared with more training. He says they learned some lessons from the weather this time last year.

“Ice and snow on powerlines can weigh that down and create outages. Ice on the roads can create problems in getting to worksites to make repairs in the event that outages occur,” said Main.

In case there are power outages you should make a plan for your household. Make sure and have blankets, batteries, flashlights and food that doesn’t require heating.

