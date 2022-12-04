Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in River Valley Monday

The National Weather Service of Tulsa has confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down near Bloomer and Charleston Monday evening.

FORT SMITH REGION, NT — The National Weather Service of Tulsa says that two EF-1 tornadoes with winds up to 100 mph touched down in the River Valley Monday, April 11, just after 5 p.m.

One tornado touched down one mile south of Bloomer in Sebastian County, staying on the ground for a mile and containing winds up to 95 mph. According to the National Weather Service of Tulsa, the other tornado came down one mile east of Charleston in Franklin County, staying on the ground for nearly 2.5 miles, with winds up to 100 mph.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY -- south of Bloomer

This tornado stayed completely inside Fort Chaffee (indicated by the black line).

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- south of Charleston

This tornado started in the far northeast corner of Fort Chafee (indicated by the black line) and turned north toward AR HWY 22, staying just outside Charleston.

Large hail and damaging winds also sprung out of the storm.

Members of the National Weather Service will continue investigating the tornadoes this week.

Another line of severe weather, with possible tornadoes, is expected in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas Wednesday, April 13, morning.

Damage surveys today confirmed two tornado paths from last evening's supercell thunderstorm that moved through Sebastian and Franklin Counties. Details of the survey can be found here: https://t.co/MWf0kGFn7R #arwx pic.twitter.com/eHBrU8t5F1 — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) April 13, 2022

