x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Weather

Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a Category 2 | Here's how it will impact the DMV

Heavy rains and a large storm surge are problems for parts of the Gulf Coast. This season is already the second busiest tropical season on record.

WASHINGTON — Sally was upgraded and regained strength to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday night and made landfall around 6 a.m. (5 a.m. CDT) Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is a slow mover and that means it is dropping tons of rainfall, which is expected to cause widespread flooding. 

Overnight Tuesday the storm was packing 105 mph winds and moving north-northeast at only 2 mph.

The eventual impact on the DMV is minimal. The remnants of Sally could bring a showers and even some rain, mostly south of D.C., on Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. The models are trending bringing rain from Sally farther north.

Here are more details on this week's forecast in the DMV.

In the south, heavy rains of 6 to 20 inches fell along the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi and far western Florida, with an isolated 30 inches of rain in a few locations.

To learn more about the storm from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

What happens when we run out of names ?

Check out the graphics below for more information:

Credit: tshutt

Latest Sally Advisory from the National Hurricane Center

Credit: tshutt

Latest Sally forecast discussion from the National Hurricane Center

Credit: tshutt
Credit: WUSA Weather

RELATED: Tropical Storm Sally forms, forecast to become hurricane

RELATED: Thick clouds of mosquitoes kill livestock after Hurricane Laura

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.