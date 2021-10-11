x
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Credit: AP
Many spots in Coweta, Okla. took a direct hit from a storm, including a Phillips 66 gas station, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Several reported tornadoes have ripped through Oklahoma, causing damage late Sunday into early Monday morning. (Justin Ayer/Tulsa World via AP)

COWETA, Okla. — Several reported tornadoes have ripped through Oklahoma, causing damage late Sunday into early Monday morning. 

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. 

News outlets report a possible tornado struck Coweta, Oklahoma, late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station. 

A hail storm earlier in the evening caused damage to homes, cars and businesses in Norman. 

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported. 

Oklahoma Gas & Electric says in a statement that crews are actively working to restore power outages.

