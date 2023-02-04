Tornado in Wynne, Arkansas confirmed as EF3 by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF3 tornado caused massive damage in Wynne, Arkansas on Friday.

WYNNE, Ark. — The National Weather Service confirmed in a preliminary survey that the three tornados that ripped through the area on March 31 were what is known as an EF3.

They touched down in Wynne, Arkansas, and in Covington and Adamsville, Tennessee.

The survey is ongoing and is expected to take several days before it's complete. Details regarding the path length, width, injuries, and fatalities will all emerge more in the coming days.

These tornadoes were part of an outbreak that spawned dozens of tornadoes across the South and Midwest on Friday.

Gov. Sanders has requested the following Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden:

Individual assistance and public assistance categories A and B for Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski Counties

Direct federal assistance

Hazard Mitigation statewide