Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one?

Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching.

Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month.

But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19.