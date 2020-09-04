x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

weather

Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions

Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one?
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, in Panama City Beach, Fla. As each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, Tornado Alley residents are facing a difficult question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one?

Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching.

Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. 

Credit: AP
FILE- In this April 29, 2014 file image taken from video, people enter a community storm shelter during a tornado watch in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, Tornado Alley residents are facing a difficult question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. 

The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1. 

RELATED: AR Dept. of Emergency Management prepares for severe weather during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Coronavirus Interactive Map