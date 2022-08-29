x
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without power.
Credit: Springdale Fire Department

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without power.

There are also reports of powerlines down in Springdale after straight-line winds.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

