Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without power.
There are also reports of powerlines down in Springdale after straight-line winds.
5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
