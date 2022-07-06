Storms roll into the River Valley as flash flood warnings issued

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Storms rolled into the River Valley area Tuesday morning as flash flood warnings were issued for Sebastian, Crawford and Sequoyah counties until 2 p.m.
You can send us your photos and videos by texting them to (479) 785-5000 or by using the Near Me feature in the 5NEWS App.
Heavy rain producing thunderstorms are spreading east near and south of Interstate-40 as two to four inches of rain have already fallen in parts of Crawford and Sebastian counties. The heaviest rain is finally starting to push out of Fort Smith and Van Buren.
Massard Creek waters on Rogers and Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith are starting to rise as the heavy rain comes down in the area.
Heavy rain, flash flooding warnings issued in River Valley Tuesday
Fort Smith Police say officers have helped drivers who went past the barricade in the 5800 block of Kinkead Ave. They want to remind everyone not to drive into flooded areas, especially when the area is barricaded.
Tap here for our interactive radar.
What to expect:
TODAY
- Scattered storms in the midday hours
- A strong storm or two are possible
- Highs in the muggy-80s
TONIGHT
- Clouds increase
- Scattered thunderstorms increase late
- Lows in the 60s/70s
Video of Massard Creek at Rogers and Phoenix:
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.