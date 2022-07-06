Storms roll into the River Valley as flash flood warnings issued

As heavy rain and storms hit the River Valley, flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Storms rolled into the River Valley area Tuesday morning as flash flood warnings were issued for Sebastian, Crawford and Sequoyah counties until 2 p.m.

You can send us your photos and videos by texting them to (479) 785-5000 or by using the Near Me feature in the 5NEWS App.

Heavy rain producing thunderstorms are spreading east near and south of Interstate-40 as two to four inches of rain have already fallen in parts of Crawford and Sebastian counties. The heaviest rain is finally starting to push out of Fort Smith and Van Buren.

Massard Creek waters on Rogers and Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith are starting to rise as the heavy rain comes down in the area.

Heavy rain, flash flooding warnings issued in River Valley Tuesday 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Fort Smith Police say officers have helped drivers who went past the barricade in the 5800 block of Kinkead Ave. They want to remind everyone not to drive into flooded areas, especially when the area is barricaded.

Tap here for our interactive radar.

What to expect:

TODAY

Scattered storms in the midday hours

A strong storm or two are possible

Highs in the muggy-80s

TONIGHT

Clouds increase

Scattered thunderstorms increase late

Lows in the 60s/70s

Heavy rain producing thunderstorms are spreading east near and south of I-40. 2-4 inches of rain has already fallen in parts of Crawford and Sebastian counties. The heaviest rain is finally starting to push out of Fort Smith and Van Buren. Posted by 5NEWS on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Video of Massard Creek at Rogers and Phoenix:

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.