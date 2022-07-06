Storms continue in the River Valley Wednesday morning

As heavy rain and storms hit the River Valley, flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Flooding rains hit western Arkansas in the past few days picking up more than a half-foot.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Sebastian, Crawford, Sequoyah, Le Flore, and Franklin until 5 p.m. Heavy rain may lead to quickly rising waters.

Fort Smith Police warns motorists in all parts of the city to not drive around barricades or take risks by driving into flooded areas.

You can send us your photos and videos by texting them to (479) 785-5000 or by using the Near Me feature in the 5NEWS App.

Heavy rain continues in the River Valley 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Tap here for our interactive radar.

Heavy rain producing thunderstorms are spreading east near and south of I-40. 2-4 inches of rain has already fallen in parts of Crawford and Sebastian counties. The heaviest rain is finally starting to push out of Fort Smith and Van Buren. Posted by 5NEWS on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Video of Massard Creek at Rogers and Phoenix:

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.