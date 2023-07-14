Photo Gallery: Severe storms leave extensive damage across the area

Severe storms left thousands without power, downed trees, and other damages in the area.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Severe storms hit 5COUNTRY on Friday, July 14, leaving almost 10,000 people without power, downed power lines and trees, flooding and extensive damage to homes and commercial buildings.

Check out this gallery of photos sent in by 5NEWS viewers this morning.

Photos will be added throughout the day as we continue to receive them!

