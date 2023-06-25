x
Photos: Hail up to baseball-size falls in Boston Mountains

Viewers sent in photo of hail in all shapes and sizes.

PETTIGREW, Ark. — Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in the Boston Mountains area on Sunday, June 25. Check out these photos sent in by our viewers. 

If you wish to share your own, feel free to do so on our 5NEWS app, via email or Facebook.

Credit: Tenessa French
Credit: Misty & Michael Harderson
Credit: Claire Dougan
Hail near Salus
Credit: KFSM
Credit: Audrey McCoy
Credit: Audrey McCoy
Hail in Pettigrew, Ark.

If you have photos and don't know how to send them to us, watch the video below. 

