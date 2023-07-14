EF1 tornado confirmed in Mansfield

The tornado was confirmed to be an EF1, according to the National Weather Service.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — The National Weather Service (NWS) of Tulsa confirmed a tornado in Mansfield Friday, July 14.

The NWS "determined an EF1 tornado" touched in south Mansfield.

NWS says they are still working to assess information.

[7/14/23] NWS Tulsa storm survey crew has determined an EF1 tornado occurred on the south side of Mansfield, AR this morning. Additional information is still being assessed. #arwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) July 14, 2023

