EF1 tornado confirmed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ark. — The National Weather Service (NWS) of Tulsa confirmed a tornado in Mansfield Friday, July 14.
The NWS "determined an EF1 tornado" touched in south Mansfield.
NWS says they are still working to assess information.
