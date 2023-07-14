x
EF1 tornado confirmed in Mansfield

The tornado was confirmed to be an EF1, according to the National Weather Service.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — The National Weather Service (NWS) of Tulsa confirmed a tornado in Mansfield Friday, July 14. 

The NWS "determined an EF1 tornado" touched in south Mansfield. 

NWS says they are still working to assess information. 

