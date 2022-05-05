More than 60 rescued in flash flooding throughout Northwest Arkansas

So far, more than 60 people were rescued from floodwaters in Washington County Thursday, May 5, morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Flash flooding across Northwest Arkansas caused multiple water rescues in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 5.

More than 60 people have been reported as rescued so far in Washington County. The Fayetteville Fire Department tells 5NEWS it launched all of its rescue boats to help residents and stranded drivers.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, around 30 people were rescued from floodwaters at Myers Apartments on the corner of Wedington Drive and NW End Ave. just before 4 a.m.

Those rescued from the apartment complex were taken to the Casey's convenience store on Wedington, and bus transportation was called in to take them to a shelter.

5NEWS spoke with several of those rescued who said emergency crews woke them up early in the morning to rescue them from the flooded area.

More rescues also happened in a neighborhood in Johnson. Chief Chance Wright with the Johnson Fire Department says about 30 people were rescued from their homes, including infants and several pets near the area of N. Hewitt Street and Elmore Street.

Chief Wright says many were rescued by boat and taken to the Johnson Fire Department for shelter.