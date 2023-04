Check out these photos of hail near you!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Severe weather hits 5COUNTRY and large hail is seen throughout many areas in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Check out these photos of hail in your area!

Hail in 5COUNTRY 04/15 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device