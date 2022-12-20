Energy company warns of possible outages due to extreme winter weather

With forecasts predicting below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and precipitation, many are worried about potential outages.

ARKANSAS, USA — With forecasts predicting below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and precipitation across the area, Southwestern Electric Power Co. is letting citizens in on some tips for withstanding the winter this year:

Plan ahead:

Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you'll do if there's an extended power outage.

If you or a family member relies on uninterrupted electric service for health reasons, make a plan now in case there are extended outages.

Gather an emergency outage kit that includes a portable heater. Review and follow safety specifications before using.

Make sure your contact information – including your cell number – is current with family, friends, and others.

Stay connected:

Charge power banks ahead of time to help keep your cell phones charged.

Report outages and check nearby outages by clicking this link.

Be safe

Treat all downed lines as dangerous — they can carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you see a fallen wire, stay away and keep others away, including children and pets. Call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919 or 911 immediately.

Always use caution with any alternate sources of lighting, cooking, cooling, or heating. Never operate lanterns, heaters, generators, fuel-fired stoves, or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your home's main electrical panel. This can "back-feed" electricity into outside utility lines, creating the danger of electrocution for repair crews and the public. Instead, read the manufacturer's instructions, and only plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Be careful when driving or walking near all utility work zones.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO is an American Electric Power company that serves more than 547,800 customers in Northwest and Central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and Western Arkansas.

