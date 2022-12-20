Animal Services warn of freezing sub-zero impact on pets

With the extreme arctic blast pushing into Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme arctic blast pushing into Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare now in order to protect their favorite furry friends in temperatures predicted to reach below zero.

Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz encourages residents to bring their pets indoors for at least Thursday night through Saturday.

“A doghouse might provide protection from regular winter weather, but these extremely low temperatures will require that pets have access to better-protected shelters,” Lentz said.

Valerie Henley, a staff veterinarian, said, “The actual temperature is just part of the equation. You also have to consider other contributing factors like wind chill, precipitation, and whether it’s sunny or cloudy.”

The windier, wetter, and darker it is outside, the colder it will feel – and the more danger your pet may be in. In addition to proper shelter, keep in mind that pets need access to fresh water which freezes quickly.

Animal Services has a limited number of free doghouses available to anyone in need. These are first-come, first served and sitting out front of Animal Services (1640 S. Armstrong Ave.).

Lentz said, “If you have a doghouse you’re no longer using, please feel free to drop it off any time, and we will pass it on to someone in need.”

