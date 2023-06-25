Storms in Central Arkansas cause downed trees, over 100,000 power outages

As severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Central Arkansas they have caused downed trees, damage and thousands of people have been left without power.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Sunday afternoon, severe storms rolled through several parts of Central Arkansas.

According to our THV11 meteorologists, there were severe thunderstorms with winds of upwards of 60mph or more in some areas and severe lightning.

There were several reports of downed trees in streets, large hail, and even vehicles that were flipped over. There have also been thousands of reported power outages across the state. As of 7:15 p.m., there are over 139,000 outages across the state.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said there has been one minor injury reported as a result of the storms. We have not heard of any other reported injuries.