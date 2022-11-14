Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says crews spent hours preparing state highways Monday for the weather.

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.

“This is the first potential storm of the season," said Parker. "You do not want to let your guard down. It only takes one small patch of ice to cause a big problem. This is not supposed to be a big storm, don't become a big problem in this system.”

Parker says crews focussed on pre-treatment Monday, before the weather came through, in known trouble spots like overpasses and bridges. He explains that the agency wanted to stay ahead of the storm, regardless of its size.

"So even though this system is supposed to be relatively small and pretty quick moving, we're not taking it lightly," said Parker. "We're gonna you know, get out there, continue this afternoon, we've got some crews coming in around six tonight, they'll get out and maintain watch the usual trouble spots and watch it through the night and we'll be ready to go come Tuesday morning rush."

In 2021, supply chain issues put a strain on the supply of salt used by road crews. Parker explained that ARDOT hasn't had that issue this year, and they're working to stay ahead.

"We're gonna be smart, use the brine, the mixture of salt and water, it goes, last a lot longer," said Parker. "It's more cost-effective. You know, we want to be while we have really good supplies of salt. We want to be smart with it early on so that you know, come late January, February, we're not in a danger mode."

Parker says it'd be best to stay at home, but asks drivers on the road to be extra cautious and to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

