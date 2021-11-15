Partial lunar eclipse Nov 2021 | What to expect

Early Friday morning before sunrise you'll see the full Beaver Moon 99.1% eclipsed and turned red above the United States.

ARKANSAS, USA — Look up Friday morning before sunrise and you will see an almost full lunar eclipse. The full Beaver moon will be passing behind Earth's shadow, causing 99.1% of the moon to disappear before turning the entire moon red/orange.

TIMING (in central standard time on November 19, 2021)

12:02 AM - Moon begins to barely dim

1:19 AM - Partial eclipse begins (looks like a bite is being taken)

2:45 AM - Moon almost fully darkened and then becomes red

3:03 AM - Peak eclipse and red color

3:20 AM - Red color disappears while 95% of the moon is darkened

4:47 AM - Moon fully appears, but still dims

6:04 AM - Eclipse finishes

WHY WILL THE MOON TURN RED?

On any given day, during sunrises and sunsets, the sun appears to be more red/orange. Photographers love this "golden hour". Due to the sun's low angle, sunlight has to travel through more of the earth's atmosphere before reaching your eye. Blue light is scattered more easily than red light. Therefore, you mainly just have red light leftover.

During the partial lunar eclipse, the only light casted upon the moon is barely passing around the edge of earth's atmosphere as the moon is in earth's shadow. Only red light can survive this journey. It's almost as if Earth is casting all of its sunrises/sunsets on the moon at this point, making the moon appear red too.

WHERE TO SEE THE PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

All of North America, including all 50 of the United States, will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse. Most of the nation (deeper red color) will see the full 6 hours of the eclipse. The eastern seaboard (lighter red color) will see only 5 hours of the eclipse as sunrise begins early Friday morning.

CLOUD COVERAGE FRIDAY MORNING

In Arkansas and Oklahoma, viewing conditions should be mostly good as mostly clear skies are expected. There may be a few high passing clouds at times, but they should be thin enough to still see the majority of the eclipse.

WHAT WOULD IT LOOK LIKE FROM THE MOON?

NASA created this visualization of what the eclipse would look like from the moon's perspective. Essentially it would seem as if the sun is being eclipsed by the sun. The red/orange hue around Earth would be cast onto the moon, giving it the red color that we see from Earth.

