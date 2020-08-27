x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Weather

Over 52,000 power outages in Arkansas as Laura moves inland

The majority of outages remain in southern parts of the state as Tropical Storm Laura moves further inland.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Over 52,000 Arkansans have lost power as Tropical Storm Laura continues to move further inland Thursday.

A total of 52,389 customers are without power as of 4:08 p.m. The majority of outages are currently in the southern parts of the state.

Entergy crews are preparing for mass outages across central and southern Arkansas as Laura makes its way into the state.

Around 1,200 workers are staged in different locations around the state to respond to outages after the storm has passed.

RELATED: 'It may be a multi-day outage': Entergy crews preparing for power outages from Laura

Tropical storm warnings have been issued across Arkansas and Laura's path is expected to swing across a large part of the state.

Laura is expected to bring heavy rain and wins beginning Thursday.

Central Arkansas is not expected to see storms until the afternoon and evening.

We will continue to update this article with the latest outage information as it becomes available.

RELATED: What Arkansas can expect from Hurricane Laura