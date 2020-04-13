Officials said the man was on his bed at the time.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a Cartersville home and directly into his bedroom, officials confirmed.

It happened overnight as strong storms and tornadoes swept across north Georgia.

Cartersville Fire officials were called after there were reports of a person trapped in a house after a tree fell on it.

Ray King, Deputy Chief of Cartersville Fire told 11Alive's Maura Sirianni they found a few people injured when they arrived. As they continued searching, they found that a tree fell directly into the room of a 30-year-old man. Officials said the man was in his bed at the time.

Damage in the Cartersville area specifically wasn't widespread. Nearby, another tree came down (approximately two blocks away).

The entire incident happened during the peak of the storms.

King said they are trying to clear debris and stabilize the structure at this time.

Authorities in Murray County said five people died after the same line of storms hit a mobile home park at State Road 225 and Redcut Road in Chatsworth.