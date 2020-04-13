x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

weather

One person confirmed dead after tree falls directly into room as tornadoes swept across the Atlanta area

Officials said the man was on his bed at the time.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a Cartersville home and directly into his bedroom, officials confirmed. 

It happened overnight as strong storms and tornadoes swept across north Georgia.

Cartersville Fire officials were called after there were reports of a person trapped in a house after a tree fell on it. 

Ray King, Deputy Chief of Cartersville Fire told 11Alive's Maura Sirianni they found a few people injured when they arrived. As they continued searching, they found that a tree fell directly into the room of a 30-year-old man. Officials said the man was in his bed at the time.

Damage in the Cartersville area specifically wasn't widespread. Nearby, another tree came down (approximately two blocks away). 

The entire incident happened during the peak of the storms. 

King said they are trying to clear debris and stabilize the structure at this time.

Authorities in Murray County said five people died after the same line of storms hit a mobile home park at State Road 225 and Redcut Road in Chatsworth. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Live updates | Severe weather moves east of Atlanta toward South Carolina

Storms leave parts of Central Texas with significant damage

Storms sweep South on Easter, killing at least 6 people in Mississippi