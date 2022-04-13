One person dead in Arkansas after tree falls on mobile home

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Following consecutive days of severe storms in the state, Arkansas authorities announced that a 20-year-old woman has died after a tree fell onto her mobile home on Wednesday.
According to reports from Cleveland County OEM Coordinator Stephen McClellan, a person called into the sheriff's office around 4:40 p.m. to alert authorities about a tree that had fallen onto a mobile home.
The incident reportedly happened at a mobile home in Rison at the 300 block of East Street as the woman became trapped under the fallen tree that was blown over due to strong winds.
Authorities, alongside emergency management and first responders, arrived at the scene to assist, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.