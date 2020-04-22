On this day in history: 24 years ago a deadly tornado swept through the River Valley

On April 21, 1996, a deadly tornado rocked the River Valley and those who went through it will never forget.

The F3 twister touched down just after 11 p.m. on the west side of downtown Fort Smith, then crossed over to Van Buren.

It packed wind speeds of 200 mph and destroyed historic buildings on both sides of the Arkansas River.

Two people were killed and dozens were injured.

FEMA estimated around 1,800 homes were damaged or destroyed.