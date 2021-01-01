OG&E New Year's Day winter storm update

ARKANSAS, USA — OG&E released a New Year's Day winter storm update on Jan. 1.
As of 7:00 a.m., close to 10,000 customers are without power due to overnight freezing rain, sleet, ice and high winds passing through the OG&E service area.
While the ice and freezing rain have cleared the OG&E service area, strong, gusty winds remain and could cause more outages.
In preparation for this storm, we pre-staged 2,000 restoration personnel
Crews have already begun restoring power as OG&E continueS to assess the damage.
Restoration estimates are not available at this time.
OG&E urge drivers to take extra precaution as roads are slick and hazardous.
Crews are following COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing as they restore power.
Customer Safety Tips:
- If your power goes out, please report your outage by signing into your oge.com account, sign up for outage text alerts, then report via text, or call 800-522-6870.
- Be safe and stay away from downed power lines
- Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles in your neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize your safety and will only delay the restoration process.
- Safety precautions should be followed when using a portable generator.
- For your protection, do not post personal information such as addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, etc. on OGE social media channels.