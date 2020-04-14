NWS surveying storm damage in Sebastian County

There are several pieces of debris on Blythe Road that belong to barns hundreds of feet away.

WASHBURN, Ark. — UPDATE: Meteorologist Dylan Cooper with the National Weather Service reported the damage is from straight-line winds. He says the damage that was consistent with winds ranging from 70-110 mph.

Original story:

The National Weather Service (NWS) is investigating if it was a tornado or strong winds that caused storm damage in south Sebastian County on Easter Sunday.

There are several pieces of debris on Blythe Road that belong to barns hundreds of feet away. Those in the area say it all happened in a matter of seconds.

“We could see wind bending the trees over behind the house and then we just heard things hitting the house really hard,” said resident Diana Downs.

Downs has lived on Blythe Road for 60 years and says their home is okay, but this is some of the worst damage she's seen from a storm.

“A wooden storage building has been there for 30 years just blew over on its side and the top ripped off, down here as you can see dad's haybarns and his lot was destroyed basically and then he’s got a workshop out here outback that was also destroyed,” Downs said.

There are also several trees down in the area. Downs says they never thought after last night's storm that they'd be spending their day picking up debris.

"We didn’t expect anything but like some stronger storms. Nothing tornado-like,” she said.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are in the area accessing the damage to determine exactly what happened.

“From what we’re seeing out here the winds were obviously very strong but until we can get together and stitch those other pieces together it’s going to be really difficult to say,” said Meteorologist Dylan Cooper.