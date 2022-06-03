x
NOAA weather radio outage blocking weather alerts for some Arkansans

The National Weather Service office in North Little Rock is reporting that technical difficulties with the weather radio transmitter.

ARKANSAS, USA — The National Weather Service office in North Little Rock is reporting that technical difficulties associated with the weather radio transmitter, which are preventing watches and warnings from being broadcasted to NOAA Weather Radios.

According to the NWS, technicians with the service are working to troubleshoot the issue.

Given the likelihood of severe weather in Arkansas today and Monday morning, it’s recommended to rely on other methods to receive warnings, such as the THV11 app.  

