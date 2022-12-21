List of closings due to winter weather in Northwest Arkansas

Due to a harsh winter storm forecasted in the area, Washington County buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.

A strong cold front will move into Northwest Arkansas around 6 a.m. on Thursday and will clear the River Valley by 11 a.m. On Thursday morning, snow will be coming in pretty quickly and wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph, which is expected to create blizzard-like conditions mainly across Northwest Arkansas.

Wind chills will be dangerous Thursday evening through Friday morning with "feels like" temperatures reaching as low as -30 degrees.

5NEWS will work to compile a list of closings below, but to get an updated list you can view live reported closings here.

The Washington County courthouse and buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday

University of Arkansas / Razorback Transit: Closed Thursday

Benton County facilities and Circuit Courts: Closed Thursday

Northwest Technical Institute: Closed Thursday

Bella Vista Library and Bella Vista District Court: Closed Thursday

Northwest Arkansas Community College: Closed Thursday

