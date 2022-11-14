List of closings due to winter weather | Fayetteville High School athletic events

With winter weather expected overnight, 5NEWS will compile a list of closings due to weather.

ARKANSAS, USA — With winter weather in the forecast across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, closings are expected. 5NEWS will compile a list of these closings as they are reported.

The main window for a rain and snow mix transitioning to mostly snow is from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. tonight. At around 4 p.m., it will start as rain across the River Valley, but as temperatures drop that precipitation will start to transition into a wintry mix and then finally snowflakes later on in the evening.

There will likely be a few bursts of heavier snow that could create some slushy spots, especially on elevated surfaces. This is why winter weather advisories have been issued.

Closings

All Fayetteville Public Schools athletic events on Monday, Nov. 14 will be postponed due to the weather forecast, the district announced.

