Jessieville School District hit by first storm of the new year

The Jessieville School District now has a lot of clean up to do after it was hit by a strong storm on Monday afternoon.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, storms rolled through various parts of Central Arkansas, including Jessieville

The storm hit just before 3:00 p.m. and the Jessieville School District reported that their high school sustained significant damage to the property, including their football field.

Due to heavy winds, there were many downed trees in the area that caused damage to sidewalks, awnings, and light poles. Luckily, there were no major injuries.

During the storms, safe rooms were utilized and will be available for use later on if inclement weather were to continue.

The district announced that students were dismissed and school buses left on their routes, and car riders were also dismissed.

All roads in the area are back open, however, the superintendent requested that no one goes to the campus for now, and added that police will be present.

"Staff stepped up, they did what they've been trained to do, they did what they know to do, and they protected the students," said Superintendent Melissa Spears. "All of our students have been sent home safely tonight. I had two staff members who suffered some minor injuries from that; we're checking on them later."

Cancellations for Monday include:

After-School Program - Jessieville Middle School and Jessieville High School

Softball Practice - Jessieville High School

Bowling Practice - Jessieville High School

The district informed us that school will not be in session on Tuesday, January 3.