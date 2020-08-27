President Trump approves Arkansas Emergency Declaration

President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, August 27, President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Arkansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Laura beginning on August 26, 2020, and continuing.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he has made an emergency declaration regarding the expected severe weather.

The governor said he expects high winds and flooding in the state, which will bring downed trees and power lines.

Hutchinson said $250,000 in emergency funds will be available for the state to prepare for such weather.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe statewide.