How to stay warm if your power goes out

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures are causing a high level of power consumption across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Some gas and electric providers are asking customers to reserve power in case of widespread outages.
Here's what you need to know to stay warm if your power goes out.
If you lose power:
- Close any blinds/curtains or put blankets or towels up to cover windows and provide insulation.
- Close off rooms to avoid losing heat.
- Stuff towels in cracks under doors, esp. exterior ones.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, especially warm socks and gloves if you have them.
- Eat and drink food to provide energy to warm the body but avoid alcohol or caffeine.
- If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source, especially in an enclosed space. But do not rely on them, and remember to practice good fire safety.
Do not do this if you lose power:
- Under no circumstances should you bring a generator inside. They should remain 30 feet away from your home.
- Don't use a stove or oven for heat, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Winter Weather Safety Tips
