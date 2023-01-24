Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard weather support team amid winter weather threat

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated a National Guard winter weather support team to help support Arkansas State Police in Lowell.

The 5-person weather support team, consisting of one NCO and four Guardsmen from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, will help state police provide assistance to stranded motorists.

The activation will remain in place until road conditions improve and support is no longer needed.

The Arkansas National Guard is also prepared to provide additional support in northwest, central, and north-central parts of the state, as well as the Arkansas river valley region.

These teams will be composed of soldiers and airmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 87th Troop Command, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, or the 189th Airlift Wing— depending on the ASP Troop that requires support.