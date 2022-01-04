Fort Smith testing tornado siren today at noon

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a tornado siren test will be held at noon on Monday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a tornado siren test will be held at noon on Monday as a part of a monthly test not related to actual weather threats in the area.

"We try to do so on a clear day," FSPD said, in an effort not to alarm residents of a real tornado.

The test will take place Monday, June 13, at 12 p.m.

"We thank you for your patience as this test is conducted," Fort Smith police said.

(Note: The attached video at the top of this article is from a report in April 2022.)

