Former UA athlete involved in Irving, Texas highway pileup

IRVING, Texas — Following icy weather conditions, there were multiple vehicle pile-ups across Texas.

One happened on Highway 114 in Irving, Texas, just 30 minutes away from a deadly pile-up in Fort Worth.

Former University of Arkansas track runner, Ryan Thomas, says he was caught in the middle of that wreck in Irving and was lucky to escape with only minor injuries.

He says within a minute of getting hit on Highway 114, he was able to exit his vehicle just in the knick of time.

“As soon as I got hit I got out because there were firefighters on-site, immediately told us to get out because there was a semi-truck barreling down behind us,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he was able to exit his vehicle just a minute before a semi-truck slammed into the pile-up.

“Thankfully he wasn’t a full 18 wheeler. He didn’t have his trailer attached, but it was enough to do damage," he said. "There were so many vehicles, it was just a surprise to me that some of these people made it out unscathed."

According to the Irving Fire Department, 14 cars were involved in the accident on Highway 114 and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.