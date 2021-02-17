Entergy Arkansas asking customers to decrease electrical usage between 5 and 10 p.m.

Entergy Arkansas is asking all customers to decrease their electrical usage Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. as winter weather persists in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas is asking all customers to decrease their electrical usage Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. in response to "critical power shortages across the state," the utility company said.

Entergy also said that mandatory forced outages are possible in the next few hours if the demand for power continues to go up.

"Customers across the state should be prepared to have controlled outages for what we hope will be no more than 60 minutes per customer until the power demand is reduced," Entergy said.

Tips for limiting electricity intake include lowering the use of large appliances and turning down the thermostat on heating units, which Entergy said can "greatly impact the number and length of forced outages."