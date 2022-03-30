x
EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Johnson/Springdale early Wednesday morning

NWS Tulsa has now confirmed that a tornado did in fact touchdown in Washington County.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The NWS office in Tulsa has now confirmed that in fact a tornado did touchdown early Wednesday morning in the Johnson/Springdale area. 

Credit: KFSM

They found damage in the EF-2 category. They are continuing to survey the damage, but it was rated at least an EF-2. 

An EF-2 tornado has winds around 111-135mph.

Here's what we think the tornado patch looked like. 

Credit: KFSM

It caused significant damage in it's path. 

We will have additional information as we get it. 

-5NEWS Weather Team

