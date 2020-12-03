Early morning hail caused damage for some Bella Vista residents

In Bella Vista and other parts of Benton County hail damaged some resident's roofs.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — If you live in Northwest Arkansas you probably woke up Wednesday (March 11) morning to the sound of hail hitting your roof. In Bella Vista and other parts of Benton County that hail did some damage to roofs

“It was coming down pretty hard and there was a lot of it. When I was pulling into the garage, the wind was blowing it clear up to the front part of the garage, the hail,” said Bella Vista resident Travis Norris.

Norris says it wasn’t until daylight when he realized he may have roof damage.

“At one of my downspouts there was a large pile, it looked like a pile of snow but it was hail and there were a lot of granules in it,” he said.

Tyler Kerley with T.F. Thompson Roofing says just this morning they had 30 or 40 calls from people asking them to come look at their roofs. He says most hail damage is not visible to the untrained eye.

“You can look down in the bottom where your downspouts washout, if there are a lot of roof granules on the ground that’s a good sign," Kerley said. "Dents in your downspouts, a lot of time the hail will dent your downspouts and that’s a good sign from the ground that you have hail damage."

Kerley says it’s a good idea to take pictures of the hail to show your insurance company or adjuster. He says roof damage from hail is nothing like the damage that comes with tornadoes and high wind.

“It’s not an emergency type situation unless you have active water coming in. It’s not like a tornado ripping off shingles. It’s going to be a damage that over time will decrease the life of your roof,” he said.